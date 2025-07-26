Next Article
India, UK sign 'game-changing' free trade agreement
India and the UK have officially signed a major free trade agreement, which Union Minister Piyush Goyal called "game-changing."
With 99% of Indian exports to the UK now duty-free, this move is set to boost opportunities for Indian farmers, young professionals, and small businesses.
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer were both present for the signing.
Deal protects key areas like agriculture
Goyal pointed out that the deal protects key areas like agriculture while opening up new markets for things like footwear, toys, pharma products, gems, and food processing.
He encouraged Indian industries to make the most of these fresh opportunities.
The FTA will kick in once the UK Parliament gives its nod.