Delhi: Fake tax officials loot ₹1cr gold from jeweler's workshop
In Karol Bagh, Delhi, five men pulled off a bold heist by pretending to be Income Tax officers and raiding a jeweler's workshop on November 27.
One even wore a police uniform to make the act look official.
Claiming it was a GST inspection, they searched the place and managed to steal about 1kg of gold—worth over ₹1 crore—before leaving with the DVR disk of the CCTV camera system.
How the case is unfolding
Jeweler Madan Mandal only realized it was all fake after double-checking with an actual Income Tax officer.
He quickly reported it, and now police have registered a case for cheating and impersonation.
Investigators are digging into call records and external CCTV footage to track down the suspects, while also checking if anyone on the inside might have helped or if similar scams have happened nearby.