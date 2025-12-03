Supreme Court tells ADR: Keep it legal in EC voter list case India Dec 03, 2025

The Supreme Court has asked the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and lawyer Prashant Bhushan to focus only on legal arguments while challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists by the Election Commission (EC).

The court stepped in after Bhushan criticized the EC for rushing the process and arguing the process was impermissible under the Representation of the People Act, reminding everyone to stick to what's legally relevant.