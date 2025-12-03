Supreme Court tells ADR: Keep it legal in EC voter list case
The Supreme Court has asked the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and lawyer Prashant Bhushan to focus only on legal arguments while challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists by the Election Commission (EC).
The court stepped in after Bhushan criticized the EC for rushing the process and arguing the process was impermissible under the Representation of the People Act, reminding everyone to stick to what's legally relevant.
What else happened?
Other lawyers raised worries too—like whether the EC even has authority over citizenship checks, and if Booth Level Officers are facing threats while doing their jobs.
Some even suggested that police or military help might be needed for accurate lists.
The court made it clear: keep debates about the process grounded in law, not politics.