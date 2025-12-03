Next Article
NCPCR steps in after Delhi teen's tragic death
After a 16-year-old boy allegedly died by jumping from a West Delhi metro station, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called for a thorough investigation.
They've asked Delhi Police to dig deep into what happened and report back, with an action taken report required.
Family pushes for bigger probe, more action expected
The boy's father wants the case handed over to the CBI for an impartial look and has taken his request to the Delhi High Court, which will hear it on December 4.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education is running its own inquiry into how things were handled at school, with a tight three-day deadline set for their report.