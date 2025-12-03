Next Article
Uphaar fire: Sushil Ansal faces new forgery charges
India
Sushil Ansal, already convicted in the tragic 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, is now facing fresh forgery charges.
A Delhi court says he didn't mention his criminal cases when applying for a passport in 2013—something he called an "unintentional mistake," but the judge wasn't convinced.
How it got here and what's next
Prosecutors say this isn't the first time Ansal hid details to get passports; similar issues popped up with his 2000 and 2004 applications.
These new charges came after a push from the victims' association (AVUT), who've been seeking justice for years.
Ansal and his brother Gopal were sentenced over the fire that killed 59 people, though their jail time was later reduced.
The latest case is ongoing at Patiala House Courts.