Uphaar fire: Sushil Ansal faces new forgery charges

How it got here and what's next

Prosecutors say this isn't the first time Ansal hid details to get passports; similar issues popped up with his 2000 and 2004 applications.

These new charges came after a push from the victims' association (AVUT), who've been seeking justice for years.

Ansal and his brother Gopal were sentenced over the fire that killed 59 people, though their jail time was later reduced.

The latest case is ongoing at Patiala House Courts.