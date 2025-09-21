Next Article
Delhi: Footballer, cricketer injured while helping man during snatching
India
Recently, a national-level footballer and a state-level cricketer were hurt while stepping in to help an elderly man during a phone snatching in Delhi's Kalka Garhi Village.
Both athletes, along with another bystander, were attacked by a group of 4-6 people.
Police are investigating the case under Amar Colony.
Two suspects detained, search on for others
Police have already detained two suspects and are searching for others, including a man named Sagar, who allegedly committed the snatching.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, four minors were arrested after stabbing an 18-year-old named Anshu at a DDA park in Ghazipur; he is hospitalized with serious injuries.
Authorities are using CCTV footage and dedicated teams to track down everyone involved.