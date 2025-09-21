Delhi: Footballer, cricketer injured while helping man during snatching

Two suspects detained, search on for others

Police have already detained two suspects and are searching for others, including a man named Sagar, who allegedly committed the snatching.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, four minors were arrested after stabbing an 18-year-old named Anshu at a DDA park in Ghazipur; he is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities are using CCTV footage and dedicated teams to track down everyone involved.