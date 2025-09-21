Next Article
Delhi man loses ₹23cr in digital arrest scam
India
A 78-year-old retired banker from South Delhi was tricked out of nearly ₹23 crore in a month-long digital arrest scam this year.
Scammers, pretending to be telecom and Mumbai police officials, convinced him his phone and Aadhaar were tied to crimes, then pressured him into secrecy and constant video calls.
Victim sold shares to transfer funds
Fearing for his family's safety, the victim sold shares and transferred almost ₹23 crore across multiple transactions between August 4 and September 4.
After he reported the crime, Delhi Police's IFSO unit stepped in—about ₹2 crore has been frozen so far as they work to track down the scammers and recover more funds.
This case highlights how digital impersonation scams are getting bolder in India.