Delhi man loses ₹23cr in digital arrest scam

Victim sold shares to transfer funds

Fearing for his family's safety, the victim sold shares and transferred almost ₹23 crore across multiple transactions between August 4 and September 4.

After he reported the crime, Delhi Police's IFSO unit stepped in—about ₹2 crore has been frozen so far as they work to track down the scammers and recover more funds.

This case highlights how digital impersonation scams are getting bolder in India.