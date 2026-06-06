Delhi forecast: IMD says rain today, heat wave next week
India
Delhi's getting a quick weather twist: expect some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, which should cool things down for a bit.
But don't pack away your fans just yet; the India Meteorological Department says this relief is short-lived, with a heat wave and nearly 40 Celsius temperatures set to return next week.
Delhi winds 40-60km/h, highs 36°C
Winds could pick up speed this afternoon, reaching 40 to 60km per hour across the city.
Saturday's high is expected around 36 Celsius.
This cooler phase might stick around for just two or three days before those scorching temperatures make a comeback, so enjoy it while it lasts!