Delhi generates 1,155 tons plastic daily, nearly 217 tons unprocessed
India
Delhi churns out about 1,155 tons of plastic waste every day, but nearly 217 tons still go unprocessed.
Even after the 2022 single-use plastic ban, a recent government report (March 2026) shows 330 plastic waste producers, 20 brand owners, and 420 processing units registered with the DPCC.
Incineration dominates, pilots face enforcement gaps
Right now, most of Delhi's plastic ends up in incinerators at four big waste-to-energy plants.
The city is also testing new tech like torrefaction and using biomining to turn old landfill trash into useful materials.
But moving lightweight plastics around is still tricky, and experts say enforcement gaps are holding back real progress.