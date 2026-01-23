Delhi government allocates ₹1,487cr for road sweepers, litter pickers

Delhi just set aside ₹1,487 crore to seriously upgrade how clean the city feels. The big plan? Buy 70 new mechanical road sweepers and 1,000 battery-powered litter pickers to help tackle dust and trash on the streets. The decision came straight from a cabinet meeting that approved the project.

What's changing on Delhi's roads? Soon, 140 sweepers (up from just 52) will be cleaning approximately 6,000km of MCD roads—especially before pollution season hits in October-November.

These machines are inspired by what worked in Mumbai and should make a real difference across all city zones.

Litter pickers for busy public spots The new battery-run litter pickers will focus on keeping markets and public places cleaner.

Procurement starts next month, with a plan for long-term maintenance so they keep running smoothly—part of Delhi's bigger push against pollution.

More sweepers coming via PWD On top of that, the Public Works Department is getting its own set of 70 sweepers for wider roads.

This frees up MCD resources and helps both departments work smarter together.