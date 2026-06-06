Delhi government cracks down on officials over Malviya Nagar fire

Delhi to seal G+4 breaches

Home Minister Ashish Sood made it clear: "Negligence or collusion resulting in loss of life or property could lead to action beyond suspension, including withholding of salary, pension, and retirement benefits, and recovery of losses from the official's personal assets."

The city is also moving to seal construction work exceeding the approved ground-plus-four-floor limit, with notices to be issued first for buildings where the limit has already been breached.

District magistrates will be empowered to enforce fire safety and building rules, with joint committees under DMs to be constituted to make sure violations are actually dealt with.