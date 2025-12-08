Delhi government launches 'Delhi AI Grind' to train 5L students

How it works

Open to anyone aged 10-25, Delhi AI Grind will focus on hands-on challenges in areas such as transport, health, digital education, and other key sectors.

The plan is to train 5,000 teachers as AI mentors and guide students through a "10-station innovation model" with district rounds and city showcases—so ideas don't just stay on paper.

By the end, they're hoping for 1,000 student-built prototypes and will select 50 standout students as AI Youth Ambassadors.

As Education Minister Ashish Sood put it, this is all about preparing for India's "AI Decade" and making sure young minds are ready for what's next.