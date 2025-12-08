Next Article
IndiGo flight chaos leaves Lucknow travelers stranded and frustrated
IndiGo canceled 22 flights at Lucknow airport on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day of disruptions, leaving lots of people stuck and confused.
Many only found out about their canceled flights after reaching the airport—even with valid boarding passes and online schedules showing "on time."
Not surprisingly, tempers are running high.
Passengers face big losses, want answers
Some travelers have lost job opportunities or money—like Ajay Kumar, who missed out on a new job in Kuwait and lost ₹2 lakh.
Others, like Sharif from Bengaluru, still don't know if they'll get another flight.
With little help or updates from IndiGo, people are demanding accountability while they wait for things to get back on track.