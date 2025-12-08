Next Article
Stubble burning's impact on Delhi's air drops, but pollution still a problem
India
Delhi saw a big drop in pollution from stubble burning this November—just 7% of PM2.5 came from farm fires, down from 20% last year.
Fewer days with farm fires helped, and Punjab and Haryana both reported their lowest fire counts in years.
Air quality still rough thanks to other sources
Even with less smoke blowing in from farms, Delhi's air stayed unhealthy—average PM2.5 levels actually went up to 215 ug/m3, about double October's numbers.
Most of the pollution now comes from transport, factories, and power plants, keeping the city smoggy and making winter tough for everyone breathing it in.