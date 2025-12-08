Next Article
IndiGo cancels flights from Patna and Darbhanga, fares capped but chaos continues
India
IndiGo has canceled more than 120 flights from Patna and Darbhanga since December 3, causing major travel headaches.
On Sunday alone, nearly half of Patna's flights were scrapped, hitting routes to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
The government stepped in to cap airfares after prices shot up as high as ₹14,000 for a Delhi-Patna ticket.
Why does this matter?
IndiGo handles about 80-90% of flights at these airports—so when they cancel, options vanish fast.
With so many people stranded and few alternatives left (Darbhanga is the only airport in Mithila), Indian Railways had to add 89 special trains just to help out.
IndiGo says things should be back to normal between December 10 and 15—but for now, travel plans are still up in the air.