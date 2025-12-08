Goa nightclub fire exposes major safety failings

Poor design and lack of exits made things worse

Birch by Romeo Lane was marketed as Goa's first island club, but its single narrow entrance surrounded by water slowed down emergency teams.

Inside, the basement had bad ventilation and the main floor—often packed with over 200 guests—had only one open exit during the fire.

As Nitin Raiker from fire services pointed out, only one exit was open during the rescue operation—highlighting the importance of safety checks in such places.