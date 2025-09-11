Delhi govt to launch 75 welfare schemes on Modi's birthday India Sep 11, 2025

This September 17, the Delhi government is launching 75 welfare schemes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The event at Thyagaraj Stadium, expected to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will see the opening of 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at the event, with 150 to be inaugurated during the Seva Pakhwada, and five new hospital blocks with trauma and pediatric care.