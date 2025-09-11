Delhi govt to launch 75 welfare schemes on Modi's birthday
This September 17, the Delhi government is launching 75 welfare schemes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
The event at Thyagaraj Stadium, expected to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will see the opening of 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at the event, with 150 to be inaugurated during the Seva Pakhwada, and five new hospital blocks with trauma and pediatric care.
'Seva Pakhwada' will include several citizen-focused initiatives
These launches kick off "Seva Pakhwada," a two-week drive packed with citizen-focused schemes in health, education, sanitation, housing, transport, and more.
Highlights include making 150 dialysis units available across six hospitals, opening a senior citizens' home, and adding 24 Quick Response Vehicles for faster fire emergency help—aimed at making life in Delhi safer and healthier for everyone.