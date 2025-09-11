Vijayawada diarrhea outbreak: 23 cases reported in 1 locality
A sudden diarrhea outbreak has hit New Rajarajeswari Peta in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with 23 people—including a 12-year-old—falling sick.
Eighteen of them are receiving treatment at the Government General Hospital, and officials say the cases started showing up between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
Authorities take precautionary measures
Authorities have stopped tap water in the area as a precaution and are supplying tank water instead.
Health teams are going door-to-door to check for more cases, while water samples are being tested for contamination—results should be out within a week.
Meanwhile, awareness campaigns about hygiene have been launched to help prevent further spread.
Officials assure that things are under close watch and urge everyone to stay alert but calm.