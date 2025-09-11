Vijayawada diarrhea outbreak: 23 cases reported in 1 locality

Authorities take precautionary measures

Authorities have stopped tap water in the area as a precaution and are supplying tank water instead.

Health teams are going door-to-door to check for more cases, while water samples are being tested for contamination—results should be out within a week.

Meanwhile, awareness campaigns about hygiene have been launched to help prevent further spread.

Officials assure that things are under close watch and urge everyone to stay alert but calm.