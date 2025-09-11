SC won't revisit April 2024 ruling on state laws' approval

What does this mean for law approvals

This is a big deal for how laws get approved in India.

The April 2024 judgment was meant to stop endless delays by requiring governors to act within one month and the President within three months, with courts able to step in if those limits were crossed.

Now, the Supreme Court's upcoming opinion could decide if these timelines are actually enforceable—or if top officials can take as long as they want.

The answer will shape how quickly state laws become reality and could impact how power is balanced between states and the Centre going forward.