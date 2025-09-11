Next Article
Nepal airport reopens after Gen Z protests; Air India, IndiGo
Kathmandu's international airport is back in action after a short closure caused by Gen Z-led protests.
The shutdown earlier this week left hundreds of Indian travelers stuck, but now Air India and IndiGo are ramping up flights to help everyone get moving again.
What do the airlines say?
Air India has rolled out special flights from Delhi to Kathmandu, while IndiGo is also flying more frequently to clear the backlog.
Both airlines are working with officials to keep fares fair for passengers.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs is advising people to avoid non-essential trips to Nepal for now and urging those already there to stay alert and follow local guidance.