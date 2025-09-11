Maharashtra onion farmers to go on 'phone strike' for this

Farmers want government to step in fast

The farmers' association is urging the government to step in fast. They're asking for export subsidies and compensation of ₹1,500 per quintal for their losses.

They also want the release of cheap buffer stock onions by agencies like NAFED and NCCF to stop—since it drags prices down even more.

According to association president Bharat Dighole, farmers are under severe financial stress due to the large gap between production costs and selling prices.