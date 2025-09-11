PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders Conference in Kolkata

Theater commands and resource optimization

A major goal discussed at the CCC is the creation of theater commands—basically, ways for different branches of the military to work together more smoothly and save costs.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defense Staff, is leading these efforts, with recent successes like Operation Sindoor showing what joint action can achieve.

Plus, there's news that Bihar's Purnea airfield will soon serve both military and civilian flights—another step toward smarter use of resources and closer collaboration.