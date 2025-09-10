Nigerian drug cartels' ₹2.1 crore weekly hawala network busted

Authorities say shutting down these money channels is crucial

Investigators discovered more than 150 hawala transactions and traced how key players turned drug money into everyday goods like baby clothes and groceries for shipment from India to Lagos.

Raids by 24 police teams seized over ₹3 crore in cash and nabbed suspects using fake IDs and visas.

