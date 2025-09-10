Next Article
Nigerian drug cartels' ₹2.1 crore weekly hawala network busted
Telangana's EAGLE wing just uncovered a huge hawala network tied to Nigerian drug cartels, after arresting a dealer in Hyderabad.
The operation led to 20 arrests across five states—including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Delhi—and revealed that the network was moving about ₹2.1 crore each week.
Investigators discovered more than 150 hawala transactions and traced how key players turned drug money into everyday goods like baby clothes and groceries for shipment from India to Lagos.
Raids by 24 police teams seized over ₹3 crore in cash and nabbed suspects using fake IDs and visas.
Authorities say shutting down these money channels is crucial to stopping the spread of drugs between cities like Hyderabad and Goa.