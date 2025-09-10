India's airport fees could soon depend on passenger experience
India's airport regulator, AERA, just proposed a new system that ties airport fees to how well passengers are treated.
If airports slack off—think long waits or dirty terminals—they might have to lower the user development fees collected from travelers and landing charges from airlines.
It's the first time in India that service quality and airport fees are being directly linked.
Airports will be judged on various standards
AERA wants airports judged on a wide range of standards, covering everything from the availability of WiFi and self-baggage drop to staff friendliness and accessibility.
Instead of letting airports grade themselves, independent monitors will check if they're meeting these benchmarks.
The new rules will cover over 30 major airports
If an airport falls short, it could lose up to 5% of its fee income—but those that impress could earn small bonuses.
The rules would apply to over 30 major airports (covering most of India's air traffic), aiming to make flying smoother for everyone.