Hindu Bengalis before 1971 aren't foreigners: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says there's no reason to suspect Hindu Bengalis who settled in Assam before 1971 are foreigners. He pointed out that hardly any have applied for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), since they're confident about being Indian.

What's the CAA? Sarma explained that the CAA has no relevance for Hindu Bengalis who came before 1971.

The CAA, which kicked in last year (2024), offers a fast-track to Indian citizenship for persecuted non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived by December 31, 2014.

In Assam, only 12 people have applied under this law so far—just three were approved.

Indira Gandhi facilitated settlement of Hindus in Assam: Sarma Since the Immigration and Foreigners's (Exemption) Order, 2025, came into effect a few weeks ago, there haven't been any fresh CAA applications.

Sarma also reminded everyone that back in 1971, former PM Indira Gandhi facilitated the settlement of Hindu Bengalis in Assam and did not indicate they would be sent back after the 1971 war was over.