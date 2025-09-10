Karnataka: Woman tries to self-immolate during protest against SC reservations

Protest led by BJP leaders Vijayendra, Rajeev

The rally brought together Korma, Koracha, Lambani, and Bhovi communities—many frustrated with the government's revised reservation matrix.

Led by BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and P Rajeev, protesters broke police barricades, blocked roads, and burned effigies to demand a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.

The demonstration also caused major traffic jams downtown and highlighted calls for a more scientific review of how reservations are allocated.