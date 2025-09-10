Next Article
Nepal airport protest: India to run extra flights to Kathmandu
India is stepping up to bring home its citizens stuck in Nepal after protests shut down Kathmandu airport.
The unrest, driven by youth frustration over jobs and politics, left many stranded until the airport reopened.
Now, Air India and IndiGo are teaming up with the government to run extra flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.
MEA issues travel advisory for Nepal
Air India has set up special flights, while IndiGo has restarted its services.
The Ministry of External Affairs is urging Indians to delay travel plans for now, and those already in Nepal are advised to stay indoors and follow local safety updates.
To keep things fair, airlines have also been told not to hike ticket prices during this tricky time.