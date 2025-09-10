Next Article
Delhi weather: Strong winds, pleasant temperatures mark the day
Delhi saw strong winds sweep through the city on Wednesday.
The temperature hit a high of 34.4°C—just a touch cooler than usual for September—and dipped to 25.9°C at night, which is slightly warmer than average.
Humidity started off pretty high in the morning but dropped as the day went on.
AQI was 80 at 4pm
Good news for your lungs: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 80 at 4pm which counts as 'satisfactory.'
The IMD says similar weather is expected tomorrow, with temperatures hovering around the same range.