Bengaluru: School warden arrested for POCSO violations
A 10th-grade student at a Bengaluru private school has accused senior students of sexual harassment and ragging, with the hostel warden allegedly encouraging it.
The police stepped in quickly—arresting the warden and filing a case under the POCSO Act after the complaint was made on September 8, 2025.
Police probing if principal turned blind eye
The investigation is digging into claims that class 11 and 12 students assaulted and humiliated the victim.
Police say they're looking into every angle to make sure everyone responsible is held accountable—including checking if the school principal turned a blind eye.
The goal is inferred to be justice for the student, and making sure this doesn't happen again.