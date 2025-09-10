Next Article
Why are Tamil Nadu bills pending since 2020: SC to governor
The Supreme Court just asked why some governors are taking years to approve state bills—like in Tamil Nadu, where 10 bills have been on hold since 2020.
The judges made it clear: under the Constitution, governors can't just sit on bills forever without sending them back for reconsideration.
Court's 3-month deadline for governors
Delays like these can block important laws and slow down how states function, which affects everyone.
The court's push for a three-month deadline aims to keep things moving and protect citizens' rights, making sure no one can misuse their power to stall progress—a concern that has been raised particularly by states run by opposition parties.
This is about keeping government fair and responsive across India.