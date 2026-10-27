HC refuses to stay probe against journalist in SC/ST case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the investigation of a case against a woman journalist. The case was filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, who accused her of making casteist remarks and publicly humiliating him during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month. Justice Mini Pushkarna said, "I am not rejecting any prayer as of now," while issuing notice to both the Delhi Police and ACP Bhagat.
Legal proceedings
Delhi Police, ACP Bhagat told to file replies
The court has asked the Delhi Police and ACP Bhagat to file their replies by November 16, the next date of hearing.
The journalist's lawyer argued that Bhagat's FIR was filed to intimidate her from pursuing a sexual assault complaint against him.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch is currently investigating this separate complaint filed by the journalist against ACP Bhagat.
Legal charges
FIR filed under SC/ST Act
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against the journalist and others on ACP Bhagat's complaint.
The FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
It also invoked Sections 221, 356(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties, defamation, and common intention.
Ongoing probe
Case raises questions about freedom of speech, police accountability
The court has allowed the investigation to continue while seeking responses from the Delhi Police and ACP Bhagat.
This will be done before taking up the petitions for final hearing on November 16.
The case has raised questions about freedom of speech and police accountability in India, with both parties accusing each other of misuse of power and intimidation tactics.