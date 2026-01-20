Delhi HC puts Lalu Yadav's land-for-jobs plea on hold
The Delhi High Court has paused its decision on Lalu Prasad Yadav's request to cancel the CBI's case against him in the land-for-jobs scam.
The case claims that, when he was Railway Minister (2004-2009), some people got railway jobs in exchange for giving land to his family.
The CBI says these job appointments were handled by railway managers—not Lalu himself.
Why does it matter?
This is a big legal test for how corruption cases are handled, especially after years of delay.
Lalu argues the probe is illegal without special approval under anti-corruption law, while the CBI disagrees.
There were some heated moments in court between lawyers, showing just how high-stakes this is.
Plus, with money laundering charges also being investigated and dozens already facing trial—including members of Lalu's family—the outcome could set a major precedent for future political cases.