Delhi HC puts Lalu Yadav's land-for-jobs plea on hold

Why does it matter?

This is a big legal test for how corruption cases are handled, especially after years of delay.

Lalu argues the probe is illegal without special approval under anti-corruption law, while the CBI disagrees.

There were some heated moments in court between lawyers, showing just how high-stakes this is.

Plus, with money laundering charges also being investigated and dozens already facing trial—including members of Lalu's family—the outcome could set a major precedent for future political cases.