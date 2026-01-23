Delhi HC wants answers from IndiGo on flight chaos payouts
After massive flight cancelations and delays in December 2025, the Delhi High Court has told IndiGo to explain exactly how it's compensating stranded passengers—saying that just giving refunds isn't enough.
The airline has two weeks to file an official response.
Why does this matter?
Over 300,000 travelers were left stuck after IndiGo canceled or delayed thousands of flights due to pilot scheduling issues.
The court questioned why people had to jump through hoops online for compensation when the airline already had their details.
Although IndiGo says it gave full refunds and ₹10,000 vouchers (valid for a year) to those hit hardest, regulators have fined the airline ₹22 crore and demanded stricter compliance moving forward.
Response expected around February 6, 2026, so stay tuned if you fly often!