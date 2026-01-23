Delhi HC wants answers from IndiGo on flight chaos payouts

Why does this matter?

Over 300,000 travelers were left stuck after IndiGo canceled or delayed thousands of flights due to pilot scheduling issues.

The court questioned why people had to jump through hoops online for compensation when the airline already had their details.

Although IndiGo says it gave full refunds and ₹10,000 vouchers (valid for a year) to those hit hardest, regulators have fined the airline ₹22 crore and demanded stricter compliance moving forward.

Response expected around February 6, 2026, so stay tuned if you fly often!