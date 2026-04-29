Delhi head constable fatally shoots delivery agent in Dwarka

Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Tiwari demand accountability

Leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Tiwari are demanding accountability and strict punishment, with some accusing the government of bias against Biharis.

The incident reportedly began with a noise complaint that escalated into violence; the victim's cousin shared that they faced verbal abuse over their language before the shooting.

As one family member put it, the family wants justice for their brother, highlighting growing concerns about safety and inclusion for migrants in Delhi.