Delhi head constable fatally shoots delivery agent in Dwarka
A 21-year-old delivery agent was shot dead by a Delhi head constable on April 26 in Dwarka, sparking outrage.
The victim's family says this was a "hate crime" targeting Bihari migrants, a claim backed by Bihar MPs who visited the city.
Police have arrested the constable involved.
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The incident reportedly began with a noise complaint that escalated into violence; the victim's cousin shared that they faced verbal abuse over their language before the shooting.
As one family member put it, the family wants justice for their brother, highlighting growing concerns about safety and inclusion for migrants in Delhi.