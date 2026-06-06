Delhi heat eases as temperature falls to 35.8°C from 40.5°C
India
Delhi got a much-needed break from the heat on Friday as temperatures dropped sharply to 35.8 degrees Celsius, down from a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius just a day earlier.
Rain and strong winds in multiple parts of Delhi the previous day helped bring the numbers down, though most areas only saw minimal rain despite yellow alerts for storms.
Delhi AQI improves to moderate 131
Even small amounts of rain, like Palam's 2.9mm, helped lower the minimum temperature to 26 degrees Celsius and improve the city's pollution.
For anyone tired of sweating it out, here's good news: air quality improved to "moderate" (AQI 131), and the weekend forecast promises more light rain and cool breezes before things heat up again next week.