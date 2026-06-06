Delhi heat eases as temperature falls to 35.8°C from 40.5°C India Jun 06, 2026

Delhi got a much-needed break from the heat on Friday as temperatures dropped sharply to 35.8 degrees Celsius, down from a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius just a day earlier.

Rain and strong winds in multiple parts of Delhi the previous day helped bring the numbers down, though most areas only saw minimal rain despite yellow alerts for storms.