Delhi High Court orders Patiala House, Rouse Avenue online hearings

The Delhi High Court has decided that all cases at Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts will be heard online on October 10.

This move comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

All seven district court complexes in Delhi will remain open.