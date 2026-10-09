Delhi High Court orders Patiala House, Rouse Avenue online hearings
The Delhi High Court has decided that all cases at Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts will be heard online on October 10.
This move comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
All seven district court complexes in Delhi will remain open.
Judicial officers may hold virtual hearings
Judicial officers at these two court complexes can hold hearings virtually if they can't make it in person, and no one will face penalties for missing court because of the protest.
Urgent matters are being postponed, and undertrial prisoners will also join hearings online for the day.
The order, signed by Registrar General Reetesh Singh, aims to keep things running smoothly despite the expected disruptions.