Delhi High Court virtual hearing paused after pornographic material shared India Apr 30, 2026

The Delhi High Court had to abruptly pause a virtual hearing on Wednesday after someone repeatedly shared pornographic material in the video call.

Officials quickly shut down the link to stop more interruptions, putting a spotlight on how vulnerable online court sessions can be.

This incident has made many wonder if current security measures for virtual hearings (set up during the pandemic) are really strong enough.