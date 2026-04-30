Delhi High Court virtual hearing paused after pornographic material shared
India
The Delhi High Court had to abruptly pause a virtual hearing on Wednesday after someone repeatedly shared pornographic material in the video call.
Officials quickly shut down the link to stop more interruptions, putting a spotlight on how vulnerable online court sessions can be.
This incident has made many wonder if current security measures for virtual hearings (set up during the pandemic) are really strong enough.
Court authorities seek tighter virtual controls
After two back-to-back breaches, it's clear that the system needs an upgrade.
Court authorities are now looking at tightening access, adding tougher logins, and limiting who can share their screen.
The goal is simple: keep future hearings safe and make sure things run smoothly without these kinds of disruptions again.