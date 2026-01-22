Delhi just had its hottest January day in 7 years
India
Delhi hit a surprising 27.1°C on Thursday—the warmest January day since 2019 and nearly 7 degrees above normal, according to the IMD.
The sudden spike has the weather department predicting rain and thunderstorms soon, so don't pack away those umbrellas just yet.
Air quality rules relaxed as weather shifts
With favorable meteorological conditions helping clear out some pollution, authorities have lifted Stage 3 air quality restrictions across Delhi-NCR.
Air is expected to stay in the "moderate" to "poor" range for now, but following basic pollution controls is still important as winter continues.