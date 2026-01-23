Delhi lifts pollution curbs as air gets a bit better
India
Delhi just eased up on its strictest anti-pollution rules after the air quality showed some improvement.
With the Air Quality Index dropping from 395 to 322 in just two days, construction work is back, physical classes can resume, and older cars (BS III petrol and BS IV diesel) are allowed on the roads again.
Why does this matter?
While things are looking up, not all restrictions are gone—Stages I and II of the pollution plan will remain in effect.
The good news? Weather experts say rain and strong winds are coming soon, which should help clear out even more pollution.
So, if you've been waiting for cleaner air or fewer rules, hang tight—better days might be around the corner.