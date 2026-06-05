Delhi Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21, survivors blame safety India Jun 05, 2026

A fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi took 21 lives and left several people injured.

Survivors described scrambling to escape as smoke filled the building, with some forced to jump from windows.

Many are still recovering in hospitals, both physically and mentally, and are calling out the hotel's poor safety standards that made things worse.