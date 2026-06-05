Delhi Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21, survivors blame safety
India
A fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi took 21 lives and left several people injured.
Survivors described scrambling to escape as smoke filled the building, with some forced to jump from windows.
Many are still recovering in hospitals, both physically and mentally, and are calling out the hotel's poor safety standards that made things worse.
Habib's health complications, Vishal Kumar injured
Habib, a 20-year-old survivor from Bangladesh, now faces health complications that could affect his father's treatment.
His mother called the incident "All of this is negligence."
Another survivor, Vishal Kumar, suffered serious injuries while breaking out of a jammed window.