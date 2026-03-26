Delhi man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor India Mar 26, 2026

A Delhi court has sentenced a 72-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old orphan who trusted him as her dada.

The case was registered in December 2025.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya said the acts did not just hurt individuals but damaged the values we share as a society.

The strict sentence falls under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.