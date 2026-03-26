Delhi man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor
India
A Delhi court has sentenced a 72-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old orphan who trusted him as her dada.
The case was registered in December 2025.
Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya said the acts did not just hurt individuals but damaged the values we share as a society.
The strict sentence falls under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Court ordered ₹13.5 lakh compensation for survivor
The court refused to go easy on the convict despite his age or health, and instead focused on helping the young survivor heal.
It ordered 13.5 lakh rupees in compensation, plus counseling and educational support for her recovery.
The judge made it clear: protecting children is non-negotiable, and society's trust depends on it.