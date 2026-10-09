Delhi Metro closes 57 station access for Jantar Mantar protests
Getting around Delhi might be a hassle this week:
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is closing entry and exit at 57 metro stations from 9pm Friday (Oct. 9) until further notice, all because of big protests planned at Jantar Mantar.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is rallying over alleged "vote theft" and calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Central Delhi restrictions, Indian Railways suspension
To keep things in check, authorities have put special restrictions in Central Delhi and ordered specified retail liquor outlets closed on October 9 and 10.
Plus, if you're planning to travel by train, Indian Railways announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations from 4am to 2pm on October 10, so you'll want to plan ahead for alternate routes.