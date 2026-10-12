DMRC shuts entry-exit gates at 6 stations for Congress protest
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at six metro stations from 6:00am till 4:00pm on Monday. The decision was taken for security reasons ahead of a planned protest by the Congress party against the Chief Election Commissioner. The affected stations are Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, and Patel Chowk.
Twitter Post
DMRC's service update
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026
Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly.…
Interchange availability
Passengers can still change lines at stations
Despite the closure of entry and exit gates, the DMRC has assured that passengers can still change lines at all six stations.
The corporation said further updates will be shared as needed, advising commuters to check its official channels before leaving home.
The decision comes after a similar incident on October 10 when 45 stations were closed for security reasons ahead of another protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.
Traffic advisory
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory listing 30 points where diversions may be implemented from 6:00am on Monday.
These points include Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, Lodhi Road Flyover, Windsor Palace, Rail Bhawan, Gol Dak Khana, and Patel Chowk, among others.
Commuters traveling through New Delhi and Central Delhi are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.
Restrictions will be adjusted based on the situation on the ground.
Protest details
Congress protests against Chief Election Commissioner
The Congress party's protest is over allegations of "vote chori" against the Chief Election Commissioner.
Protesters demanding the resignation of the CEC were met with a heavy police crackdown on Sunday.
Opposition leaders have criticized these detentions and called on citizens to join a march to the Supreme Court on Monday. However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has rejected a request for a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition in a late-night development.