Delhi Metro tightens security for Republic Day 2026
Delhi Metro is ramping up security checks at all stations through January 27, just in time for Republic Day.
This move comes amid alerts about possible threats from extremist groups, so expect more screenings and an increased deployment of security personnel during your commute.
What to know if you're traveling
Security will be tighter—think more bag checks, frisking, and staff everywhere.
An increased deployment of security personnel and additional cameras are on duty.
If you're flying out of Delhi, airlines recommend arriving much earlier than usual: three hours before domestic flights and four hours for international ones.
Special info for Republic Day guests
If you plan to attend Republic Day events, check official channels for information on entry points and passes.
For everyone else, DMRC is sharing updates on social media under its "Travel With Pride" theme, so keep an eye out for the latest travel tips.