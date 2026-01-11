Delhi Metro's Airport Express hit by cable theft, expect delays
If you're taking the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, heads up—services between Dhaula Kuan and Shivaji Stadium are running slow after about 800 meters of signaling cables were cut during a theft attempt, with the cut cables found near pillar number 09.
Trains on this stretch have to crawl at just 25km/h because the signaling system was disrupted.
What DMRC is doing (and what you should know)
DMRC teams are working overnight to fix the cables so daytime travel isn't hit too hard.
The rest of the Airport Express Line is running fine, but if you're using this affected stretch, plan for some extra travel time.
DMRC says they're teaming up with police to prevent this from happening again and will keep everyone updated through station and train announcements—so stay tuned if you're commuting!