Delhi Metro's Airport Express hit by cable theft, expect delays

What DMRC is doing (and what you should know)

DMRC teams are working overnight to fix the cables so daytime travel isn't hit too hard.

The rest of the Airport Express Line is running fine, but if you're using this affected stretch, plan for some extra travel time.

DMRC says they're teaming up with police to prevent this from happening again and will keep everyone updated through station and train announcements—so stay tuned if you're commuting!