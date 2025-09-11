Delhi, Mumbai traffic challans can get 75% waiver this Saturday

How to access your pending challans

The Lok Adalat isn't just about traffic fines—it's a fast-track way to settle all sorts of cases, from cheque bounce and minor criminal matters to accident claims and utility bill disputes (but not divorces).

If you had a challan or notice as of May 31, you can download it from the Lok Adalat website starting September 8.

There's a daily cap on downloads to keep things smooth for everyone.