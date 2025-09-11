Next Article
Delhi, Mumbai traffic challans can get 75% waiver this Saturday
Got an old traffic challan? Delhi's National Lok Adalat may offer significant waivers on pending fines this Saturday, September 13, 2025.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm at the High Court, district courts, and consumer tribunals—and Mumbai plus other Maharashtra cities are joining in too.
How to access your pending challans
The Lok Adalat isn't just about traffic fines—it's a fast-track way to settle all sorts of cases, from cheque bounce and minor criminal matters to accident claims and utility bill disputes (but not divorces).
If you had a challan or notice as of May 31, you can download it from the Lok Adalat website starting September 8.
There's a daily cap on downloads to keep things smooth for everyone.