Indian Railways introduces 26th Rajdhani, connects Mizoram with Delhi India Sep 11, 2025

Indian Railways is rolling out its 26th Rajdhani Express, finally connecting Sairang (near Aizawl, Mizoram) with Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal.

This is the first new Rajdhani route since 2019.

The train will run thrice a week, covering a distance of more than 2500km in less than 44 hours.

PM Modi will flag off the first journey on September 13.