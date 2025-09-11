Indian Railways introduces 26th Rajdhani, connects Mizoram with Delhi
Indian Railways is rolling out its 26th Rajdhani Express, finally connecting Sairang (near Aizawl, Mizoram) with Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal.
This is the first new Rajdhani route since 2019.
The train will run thrice a week, covering a distance of more than 2500km in less than 44 hours.
PM Modi will flag off the first journey on September 13.
New rail line features 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges
This new service is possible thanks to the freshly built Bairabi-Sairang railway line—a project costing about ₹8,000 crore.
The route features 48 tunnels and 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges (including one that's taller than the Qutub Minar), allowing trains to hit speeds up to 100km/h.
For Mizoram, it's the first direct rail link to India's main network.
New train to boost travel, tourism in northeastern India
The new Rajdhani addresses a significant connectivity gap for northeastern India—making travel much easier for people in Mizoram.
Since way back in 1969, Rajdhanis have connected Delhi with state capitals; this addition means better access and more opportunities for everyone in the region.