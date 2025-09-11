India saves ₹1.44 lakh crore on crude oil imports

Ethanol production and export options

Joshi is encouraging producers to boost ethanol output and look at export options, calling the growth in sugarcane and ethanol a sign of real progress.

On the green energy front, he noted that 20 lakh homes now have rooftop solar panels (with a target of one crore), and GST on renewable devices is down from 12% to 5%.

He also stressed hitting India's goal of 550 GW renewable capacity by 2030 and indicated that the second phase of the PM KUSUM scheme will be launched after March 2026.