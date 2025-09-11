Seema-Sachin's name used in ₹650cr tax fraud: ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a huge ₹650 crore tax fraud, where fake companies and hawala routes were used to claim bogus Input Tax Credit.
Chartered accountant brothers Ashutosh and Vipin Jha from Darbhanga allegedly used the names of Seema Haider and her husband Sachin to pull off this scam, pocketing nearly ₹99 crore from the Arunachal Pradesh government through fake invoices—without any real business happening.
Brothers previously arrested for similar scam
On September 11, the ED raided spots across Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh—seizing documents and digital evidence.
The Jha brothers are set for questioning as investigators try to untangle how the money moved through hawala channels.
Notably, these same brothers were arrested last year (2024) for a similar ₹100 crore scam.
The probe is ongoing as authorities dig deeper into their network of shell companies and financial tricks.