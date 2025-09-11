Seema-Sachin's name used in ₹650cr tax fraud: ED

Brothers previously arrested for similar scam

On September 11, the ED raided spots across Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh—seizing documents and digital evidence.

The Jha brothers are set for questioning as investigators try to untangle how the money moved through hawala channels.

Notably, these same brothers were arrested last year (2024) for a similar ₹100 crore scam.

The probe is ongoing as authorities dig deeper into their network of shell companies and financial tricks.