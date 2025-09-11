Keanu Reeves 'borrows' money from Mumbaikar in online scam
A 69-year-old woman from Versova, Mumbai was tricked out of ₹65,000 by someone posing as Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on Telegram.
The scammer claimed he needed money for a flight to India and convinced her to send cash.
The fraud only came to light when her daughter in London spotted a suspicious bank transfer in June 2025.
An official police complaint was filed after the daughter returned home.
Scammer tried to turn her against family
Police found that the victim had shared sensitive documents and bank details, believing she was helping Reeves and his "associate."
The scammer even tried to turn her against her own family in chat messages.
Police have registered a case for identity theft and cheating under IT laws—just a reminder that online impersonation scams can target anyone, so double-check before you trust or share personal info online.